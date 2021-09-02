The Great Australian Dream? New homes in planned estates may not be built to withstand heatwaves
By Victoria Haynes, Research Officer, University of Sydney
Dale Dominey-Howes, Professor of Hazards and Disaster Risk Sciences, University of Sydney
Emma Calgaro, Research Associate, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney
The research, focused on the Jordan Springs estate in Western Sydney, found houses were built close together and made from materials which exacerbate hot weather.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 2nd 2021