Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party turns 20

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Two decades into AK Party rule, its popularity is dwindling and its ties with western governments have deteriorated significantly as the country is facing an economic and democratic precipice.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Cuts to housing benefits led to over 75,000 more overcrowded households during the pandemic
~ Calculating the costs of the Afghanistan War in lives, dollars and years
~ What are the Jewish High Holy Days? A look at Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and a month of celebrating renewal and moral responsibility
~ State efforts to ban mask mandates in schools mirror resistance to integration
~ Zinc-infused proteins are the secret that allows scorpions, spiders and ants to puncture tough skin
~ What's on the agenda when Ukraine president meets Biden?
~ Monkeying about: getting to know 'ugly' animals better could be the key to their conservation
~ How snake oil got a bad name
~ Turkey's struggle against natural disasters: wildfires, drought, floods, and a possible earthquake
~ Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter