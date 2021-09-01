Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Pat Turner on COVID – and god botherers – stalking Indigenous communities

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
COVID has been spreading quickly in western NSW Indigenous communities where low vaccination rates and poor conditions make for a toxic mix. The first Indigenous death occurred in Dubbo this week.

As efforts intensify to deal with the NSW outbreak Pat Turner, CEO of the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (NACCHO) joins the podcast. As well as discussing the NSW situation, she warns of the vulnerability of communities in Western Australia, attacks religious figures promoting dangerous misinformation, and says Indigenous communities can’t safely open at 70%…


~ RSF-backed NGO opens office to promote Kurdish journalism in Turkey
