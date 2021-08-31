Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 back to school Q&A: Is it safe for unvaccinated children to go to school in person? Is the harm of school closures greater than the risk of the virus?

By Joanna-Trees Merckx, Lecturer, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, McGill University
Catherine Haeck, Full Professor, Economics Department, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Dimitri Van der Linden, Clinical professor, Pediatric Department, Université catholique de Louvain
Jay Kaufman, Professor, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, McGill University
Share this article
Amid uncertainties about what the pandemic will look like this fall, experts answer questions about risks of infection in unvaccinated children and the risks of missing in-person school.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hurricane Ida turned into a monster thanks to a giant warm patch in the Gulf of Mexico – here's what happened
~ US Congress: Sufficiently Fund Public Housing
~ Afghanistan has vast mineral wealth but faces steep challenges to tap it
~ Even with the eviction moratorium, landlords continued to find ways to kick renters out
~ Le conflit tue l’éducation : l’expérience rwandaise montre comment le temps perdu peut être rattrapé
~ 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and lip-syncing: A once controversial practice is no longer taboo
~ Let’s not forget about precarious work in this federal election — and beyond
~ Parks are about promoting everyone's public health — not just boosting homeowners' property value
~ Curious Kids: why is the Sun's atmosphere hotter than its surface?
~ Australian charities are struggling with the loss of fun runs and other ‘fitness philanthropy’ events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter