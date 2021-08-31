Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice for Murder of Chechen Rights Defender Remains Elusive

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Natalia Estemoriva in Chechnya, 2007.   © 2017 Tanya Lokshina for Human Rights Watch Today, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on the case of Natalia Estemirova, star Chechen human rights defender murdered in July 2009. It found that Russia had violated their obligations to protect her right to life by "fail[ing] to investigate effectively [her] abduction and killing.” Natalia – Natasha to me and many others – was a colleague and very close friend. I last saw her 36 hours before the murder, while staying at her place in Grozny, as I always did when in Chechnya.…


© Human Rights Watch -


