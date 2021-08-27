Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The invasive emerald ash borer has destroyed millions of trees – scientists aim to control it with tiny parasitic wasps

By Kristine Grayson, Associate Professor of Biology, University of Richmond
Biological control strategies curb pests using other species that attack the invader. A biologist explains why it can take more than a decade to develop an effective biological control program.


