Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The plight of Afghan security contractors highlights the legal and moral risks of outsourcing war

By Anna Powles, Senior Lecturer in Security Studies, Massey University
Share this article
Afghanistan has been a gravy train for private security companies, but their local employees now find themselves in a dangerous no-man’s-land.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ At home with your dog? 3 ways to connect and lift your spirits
~ The Killing’s Sarah Lund: an anti-hero for our COVID moment
~ Senate's vote to ban slave-made imports shows the weakness of Australia's Modern Slavery Act
~ Persecution of Critics Needs to End In Russia-Occupied Crimea
~ Craig Kelly's move to Palmer's United Australia Party shows the need for urgent electoral law reform
~ What Greenland's record-breaking rain means for the planet
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Doherty's Sharon Lewin on pivoting from chasing COVID zero
~ How Pakistan stands to gain — or lose — from the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan
~ Evacuate At-Risk Afghans
~ Mindfulness meditation in brief daily doses can reduce negative mental health impact of COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter