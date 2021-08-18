Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Premature babies are prone to impaired brain development, but nutrients may reduce the risk

By Olupathage Chandani Dinesh, Postdoctoral Researcher (Department of Psychology) & Course Instructor (Department of Biochemistry), Memorial University of Newfoundland
Premature infants are at risk of impaired brain development. Adding creatine to the intravenous solution used to feed them may lower that risk.


