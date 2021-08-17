Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India is preparing for another COVID surge but low vaccine coverage leaves it vulnerable

By Ankur Mutreja, Group Leader, Global Health (Infectious Diseases), University of Cambridge
Vignesh Shetty, Research Associate, Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The first wave of COVID-19 in India – in the summer of 2020 – was efficiently flattened by a rapid country-wide lockdown. A consistent drop in case numbers from September 2020 to February 2021 allowed a cautious but smooth return to what was almost normal life.

But the ensuing second wave – starting in March 2021 – proved catastrophic, with over 400,000 cases reported each day during its peak. The virus spiralled out of control, mainly because of behavioural…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town
~ Needle fears can cause COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, but these strategies can manage pain and fear
~ Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians
~ Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters
~ Life with vision loss: South Africans explain what they need from rehabilitation
~ What women in Malawi told us about infertility and seeking help
~ How a film is fighting the erasure of South African activist Dulcie September
~ Why Nollywood is obsessed with remakes of classic movies
~ Three things you should know about mosquitoes
~ The impact of COVID-19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter