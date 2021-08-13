Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's OK if you have a little cry in lockdown. You're grieving

By Neeraja Sanmuhanathan, Lecturer in Counselling, University of Notre Dame Australia
Share this article
We are living through a one-in-one hundred year event. We are all doing the best we can. And that’s not only OK, it’s enough.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vital Signs: the RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Mid-COVID, our investigation finds few vulnerabilities in Australia's supply chains
~ 3 ways community gardens often exclude migrants and refugees — and how to turn this around
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on mandatory vaccination and the IPCC report
~ The price of gold — what high-performance sport in NZ must learn from the Olivia Podmore tragedy
~ After the last 'summer of terrible drugs' it's time to make NZ's temporary drug checking law permanent
~ Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans
~ Why delaying legislation on a Voice to parliament is welcome — it allows more time to get things right
~ 480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land
~ Friday essay: Our utopia ... careful what you wish for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter