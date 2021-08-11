Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video Captures Vicious Transphobic Attack in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Patricia and Shakiro, two transgender women who were convicted in May of "attempted homosexuality," record a video after their release to thank those who supported them in Douala, Cameroon, July 16, 2021. © 2021 Josiane Kouagheu/REUTERS A brutal attack on two transgender women in Cameroon occurred just weeks after a court ordered the women, Shakiro and Patricia, released from prison pending their appeal of a five-year sentence on arbitrary “homosexuality” charges. The attack is a stark reminder that whether or not they are behind bars, transgender people in Cameroon…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UK: High Court begins consideration of Assange extradition appeal
~ Why cabinet reshuffles in South Africa are bound to disappoint
~ Holocaust victims got reparations, so why not descendants of trans-Atlantic slavery?
~ Book review: Nigeria has democracy but not development. How to fix it
~ Black women athletes ruptured destructive and limiting beliefs at the Tokyo Olympics
~ Disaster-mapping drones often neglect deadliest, costliest events and hardest-hit areas
~ How COVID-19 lockdowns and car-free days affected air pollution in Rwanda's capital
~ Why population immunity is not a realistic goal in Africa's bid to control COVID-19
~ Angola’s Constitution is under review: but a great deal has been left undone
~ Insights for African countries from the latest climate change projections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter