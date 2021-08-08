How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
By Sara Wickham, PhD Candidate in Historical Ecology, University of Waterloo
Andrew Trant, Associate Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Emma Davis, Postdoctoral fellow, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Kira Hoffman, Postdoctoral fellow, Faculty of Forestry, University of British Columbia
Large and out-of-control wildfires can seriously damage ecosystems, but Indigenous fire practices can keep ecosystems healthy and resilient, and even increase biodiversity.
© The Conversation
