Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis

By Sara Wickham, PhD Candidate in Historical Ecology, University of Waterloo
Andrew Trant, Associate Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Emma Davis, Postdoctoral fellow, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Kira Hoffman, Postdoctoral fellow, Faculty of Forestry, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Large and out-of-control wildfires can seriously damage ecosystems, but Indigenous fire practices can keep ecosystems healthy and resilient, and even increase biodiversity.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fewer viewers, nervous sponsors: The Olympics must rethink its strategy to stay relevant
~ What a landmark court victory for B.C. First Nation means for Indigenous rights and resource development
~ 'Goodreads' readers #ReadWomen, and so should university English departments
~ Why it makes good business sense to hire people with disabilities
~ A Year of Dismantling Civil Society in Belarus
~ Monday's IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it?
~ Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for a just and equitable post-colonial world, with India leading the way
~ Ensure Justice for Zimbabwe’s Child Brides
~ Why Andrew Cuomo's job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump's was
~ 3 wildfire lessons for forest towns as Dixie Fire destroys historic Greenville, California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter