Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is decentralized finance? An expert on bitcoins and blockchains explains the risks and rewards of DeFi

By Kevin Werbach, Professor of Legal Studies and Business Ethics, University of Pennsylvania
Share this article
Decentralized finance makes it easier for virtually anyone to take advantage of financial markets without the need for a bank, but there are new risks as well.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Report analyses Lukashenko’s year-old crackdown on Belarusian journalists
~ In a world first, South Africa grants patent to an artificial intelligence system
~ How we created fake smells to trick predators and save endangered birds – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: We will need an inquiry to learn from rollout mistakes
~ Narcissists: there's more than one type – and our research reveals what makes each tick
~ What is a cult?
~ Change to college application represents a step forward in how colleges can better support trans students
~ 234 scientists read 14,000+ research papers to write the upcoming IPCC climate report – here's what you need to know and why it's a big deal
~ Olympic athletes excel at their sports but are susceptible to unproven alternative therapies
~ 3 takeaways from Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott teaming up to fund women's and girls' causes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter