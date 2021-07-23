Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pfizer doses to be spaced out in NSW crisis, but state fails to get change in vaccination program

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Despite Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring a state of emergency, her plea to divert extra vaccines to New South Wales have fallen on deaf ears.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Beninese journalist’s conviction must be quashed
~ What actually is 'levelling up'? What we know about Boris Johnson's agenda – and what we don't
~ Digital education lags behind as Kyrgyzstan’s schools lack access
~ Biden Tells Central American Asylum Seekers to Stay Home
~ Keen to sign up for space tourism? Here are 6 things to consider (besides the price tag)
~ You may have heard the 'moon wobble' will intensify coastal floods. Well, here's what that means for Australia
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the PM's apology and Brisbane 2032
~ The “Ticket to happy life” Politics of Indian marriages in the context of dowry-related violence
~ ‘Maohi Lives Matter': Tahiti protesters condemn French nuclear testing legacy
~ How caring for children can help Aboriginal Elders during lockdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter