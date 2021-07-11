Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 3D technology that could revolutionize the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee

By Nicola Hagemeister, Professeure en biomécanique, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Nathalie J Bureau, Professeur titulaire Faculté de médecine - Département de radiologie, radio-oncologie et médecine nucléaire, Université de Montréal
Neila Mezghani, Professeure, Département Science et Technologie, Université TÉLUQ
Share this article
A technology that measures three-dimensional movement of the knee in real-time enables health professionals to make better assessments of the joint.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
~ Africans want consensual democracy – why is that reality so hard to accept?
~ Latest data from Lusaka morgue analysis shows spike in COVID-19 deaths
~ Cholera is still a danger in Nigeria: here's what the government can do
~ At the tipping point: It’s time to include tips in menu prices as restaurants reopen from COVID lockdowns
~ Sex testing at the Olympics should be abolished once and for all
~ Honour those found at residential schools by respecting the human rights of First Nations children today
~ Saudi Arabia: New Details of Alleged Torture Leaked
~ Swap shapes for rice crackers, chips for popcorn… parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options
~ New application maps accessibility of Ukrainian urban public spaces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter