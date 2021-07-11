The 3D technology that could revolutionize the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee
By Nicola Hagemeister, Professeure en biomécanique, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
Nathalie J Bureau, Professeur titulaire Faculté de médecine - Département de radiologie, radio-oncologie et médecine nucléaire, Université de Montréal
Neila Mezghani, Professeure, Département Science et Technologie, Université TÉLUQ
A technology that measures three-dimensional movement of the knee in real-time enables health professionals to make better assessments of the joint.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 11, 2021