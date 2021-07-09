Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccine boosters: is a third dose really needed?

By Sheena Cruickshank, Professor in Biomedical Sciences, University of Manchester
If immunity is waning or ineffectual against new variants, then boosters could be needed – but there needs to be evidence that they're necessary.


