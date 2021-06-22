Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Growing international concern must translate into concrete action over China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

Share this article
Amnesty International is calling for concrete action after a cross-regional group of states at the UN Human Rights Council said they were “gravely concerned” about China’s serious human rights violations in Xinjiang.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Australia's new Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, climate policy and UNESCO
~ What's Australia's first local Pfizer-style COVID vaccine? And when might it be in our arms? An mRNA expert explains
~ EU Should Make Human Rights Core in Agenda with Turkey
~ UAE: Arbitrary Targeting of Pakistani Shia Residents
~ Nicaragua: Crackdown on Critics Ahead of Election
~ Myanmar: Teenager Describes Torture, Mock Burial
~ Cambodia: Free Environmental Activists
~ Barnaby Joyce's return, and John Anderson's loss, is symbolic of a political culture gone awry
~ No Barnaby, 2050 isn't far away. Next week's intergenerational report deals with 2061
~ The Senate has voted to reject critical race theory from the national curriculum. What is it, and why does it matter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter