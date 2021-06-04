Tolerance.ca
How sewage plants and data centres could help heat one in five UK homes

By Ran Boydell, Visiting Lecturer in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University
Gas boilers heat around 85% of homes in the UK, but their installation in new homes is to be banned from 2025. While heating produces over a third of the country’s CO₂ emissions, there are only…


© The Conversation -


