Human Rights Observatory

Federal budget 2021: 7 actions to ensure Canada's 'child-care plan' is about education

By Veronica Pacini-Ketchabaw, Professor of Early Childhood Education, Western University
Alex Berry, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education, Western University
Cory Jobb, PhD candidate, Curriculum Studies, Western University
Cristina Delgado Vintimilla, Assistant professor, Early Childhood, Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Fikile Nxumalo, Assistant professor, Department of Curriculum, Teaching & Learning, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Kathleen Kummen, Chair, Education and Childhood Studies, Capilano University
Kelly-Ann MacAlpine, PhD student, Faculty of Education, Western University
Laurie Kocher, Associate professor, Department of Early Childhood Care and Education, Capilano University
Meagan Montpetit, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Education, Western University
Narda Nelson, PhD student, Faculty of Education, Western University
Nicole Land, Assistant professor, School of Early Childhood Studies, Ryerson University
Randa Khattar, Adjunct professor; Faculty of Education, Western University
Sylvia Kind, Associate lecturer, School of Education and Childhood Studies, Capilano University
Canada has an opportunity to become a world leader in early childhood education. With monumental federal support, this is the time to build a sustainable and relevant early education system.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


