Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: safety concerns and reactions in the West dent confidence worldwide

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccination has hit arguably its biggest hurdle so far. The rollout of two vaccines – AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s – has been paused, restricted or completely stopped in a number of countries as regulators and governments respond to signs that they may be linked to rare abnormal blood clots in a small number of recipients.

The European Medicines Agency has noted that the link between the blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine is probable but unproven. But it is up to individual member states to decide how they wish to use the vaccine. The effect is that some European…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


