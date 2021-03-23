Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arbitrary detention and torture in Uganda: the government ignores the law

By Jamil Mujuzi, Professor, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
In Uganda, there have been widespread allegations of arbitrary detention and torture of members of the opposition. Moina Spooner, from The Conversation Africa, asked Jamil Ddamulira Mujuzi, a human rights expert who has been monitoring the situation in Uganda, to provide insights into domestic laws and what they say in relation to detention of civilians by security forces.

What is arbitrary detention and what does Uganda’s law say in relation to it?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open letter from 15 NGOs urging the European Union to take action for the release of Maâti Monjib
~ Solidarity with Swedish media outlet Realtid ahead of UK defamation case hearing
~ Citizenship for the 'Dreamers'? 6 essential reads on DACA and immigration reform
~ Vaccination passport apps could help society reopen – first they have to be secure, private and trusted
~ How good is the AstraZeneca vaccine – and is it really safe? 5 questions answered
~ Privacy may be under threat, but its protection alone isn’t enough to preserve civil liberties
~ Chivalry is not about opening doors, but protecting society's most vulnerable from attack
~ People gave up on flu pandemic measures a century ago when they tired of them – and paid a price
~ BBC: plan for regional hubs makes financial sense and is good politics for the government
~ Taking the Laz language online, one project at a time: An interview with Eylem Bostanci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter