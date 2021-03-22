Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Pakistan’s Enforced Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives hold placards and photos of missing family members during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 20, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting last week with families of people who had been forcibly disappeared was an important step toward addressing this serious and longstanding issue. He now needs to follow up on his pledge to end this abuse once and for all. Families staged a sit-in in Islamabad in February during which they held up photos of relatives who they said had been detained by security forces before…


