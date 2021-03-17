Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dodgy internet connection? Here’s what might be behind it

By Andrew Moore, Lecturer Practitioner in Cyber and Networking, Anglia Ruskin University
Adrian Winckles, Senior Lecturer, School of Computing and Information Science, Anglia Ruskin University
For most people, diagnosing a dodgy internet connection is nigh on impossible. After all, the internet is a complex hodgepodge of hardware and software, and the odd jumpy Zoom call is often accepted as an inexplicable feature of a network we don’t well understand.

But internet connection issues are actually quite easy to explain. They arise when the flow of data along internet cables is interrupted, most frequently when demand to use the cables is very high. That’s why your connection seems worst during “peak…


