Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Targeted Killings of Civilians Escalate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday, March 15, 2021.  AP Photo/Rahmat Gul (New York) – Insurgent groups in Afghanistan have escalated their targeted killings of women and religious minorities, Human Rights Watch said today. Recent attacks have killed at least five women, mostly journalists and media workers, and seven factory workers from the minority Hazara community. The Afghan authorities should carry out prompt and thorough investigations into the killings, which are apparent war crimes, and prosecute those responsible…


© Human Rights Watch -


