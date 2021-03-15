Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests

By Rezwan
Iranaithivu islanders objected to the Sri Lankan government’s decision to allow the burial of COVID-19 victims, following the reversal of a ban on cremations that affected Muslim and Christian communities


© Global Voices -


