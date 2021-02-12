Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mystery of how human immune cells develop lifelong immunity uncovered – new research

By Louisa James, Lecturer in Immunology, Queen Mary University of London
Hamish King, Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, Centre of Immunobiology, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
We understand much of how the immune system works but, as recent efforts to combat COVID-19 have shown, its sheer complexity means many mysteries still remain. For example, how our immune system learns to remember past infections has proved very difficult to study in humans. But our new study has brought us one step closer to understanding how our body remembers past infections so we can…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: why AstraZeneca vaccine received WHO backing even as South Africa paused rollout
~ India: RSF deplores arbitrary raids on Delhi news website Newsclick
~ Myanmar: Scrap Sweeping Cybersecurity Bill
~ Is Mozambique trying to expel a foreign journalist?
~ Amsterdam ousts London as Europe's top share hub, taking trading back to where it all began
~ Single on Valentine's Day and happily so
~ How to make COVID vaccines more effective: give people vitamin and mineral supplements
~ 50 years since decimalisation: the UK's currency change was not driven by 'Europeanisation'
~ Climate change is making extreme cold much less likely, despite the UK plummeting to -23°C
~ How the teenage immigrant inventor of Durex condoms was forgotten by history – In Depth Out Loud podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter