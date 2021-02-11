Why African countries must invest more in earth sciences
By Michelle A. North, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Lauren Hoyer, Lecturer in Economic Geology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Warwick William Hastie, Senior Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
It seems the production of Earth science knowledge in Africa is simply not progressing, despite the world's interest in (and exploitation of) the continent's mineral wealth.
