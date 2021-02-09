Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Test or invest? NZ's sliding international student assessment rankings are all about choices

By Gavin Brown, Professor in Educational Assessment, University of Auckland
Training New Zealand students to be better at tests would probably improve their performance. But, as Finland has shown, there are better (if more expensive) alternatives.


