Human Rights Observatory

A minimum price for alcohol helped curb problem drinking in the Northern Territory — is it time for a national rollout?

By Nicholas Patrick Taylor, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Peter Miller, Professor of Violence Prevention and Addiction Studies, Deakin University
A 2018 ruling that alcohol should be no cheaper than $1.30 per unit resulted in sales of cask wine - the most problematic drink for Darwin and the wider Northern Territory - to fall by half.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


