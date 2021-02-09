A minimum price for alcohol helped curb problem drinking in the Northern Territory — is it time for a national rollout?
By Nicholas Patrick Taylor, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Peter Miller, Professor of Violence Prevention and Addiction Studies, Deakin University
A 2018 ruling that alcohol should be no cheaper than $1.30 per unit resulted in sales of cask wine - the most problematic drink for Darwin and the wider Northern Territory - to fall by half.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021