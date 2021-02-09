Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Inhuman treatment is putting imprisoned journalist's life in danger

By stagiaire-europe
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to provide urgent medical assistance to Polad Aslanov, a journalist who has been jailed for the past 19 months and whose already poor health is now failing after eight days on hunger strike to press his demand for a fair trial and transfer to house arrest.


