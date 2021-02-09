Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian ‘Military Evaders’ Face Unlawful Seizure of Property, Assets

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Syrian flag flies in the city of Maarat al-Numan, near Idlib, Syria, February 12, 2020. © 2020 Dmitriy Vinogradov/Sputnik via AP On February 2, Syria’s Ministry for Media and Information posted a video in which Colonel Elias al-Bitar, head of the army’s Exemptions and Reserves Branch, informed the country of an amendment that allows authorities to seize the property of “military evaders” who fail to pay egregious fines. The message caused a public uproar. Al-Bitar’s statement brought to light a little-known amendment that alters article 97 of Syria’s Military Conscription…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


