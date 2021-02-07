Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How changing blood pressure targets in South Africa could save costs and lives

By Nikkil Sudharsanan, Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellow at Heidelberg Institute of Global Health, University of Heidelberg
Justine Ina Davies, Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research, University of Birmingham
Current blood pressure targets are based on information from high-income countries. This might mean that these targets are not ideal for South Africans.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


