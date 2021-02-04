Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Ghanaians are eating more fast food: the who and the why

By James Boafo, Lecturer, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Fast food – food sold in an outlet, drive-through, or restaurant either as preheated or precooked, and served or packaged as take-away – is ubiquitous in developed countries. For instance, in the US, 45% of adults between the ages of 20 and 39 years and 37.7% of those between the ages of 40 and 59 consume fast food daily. Over 40% of higher-income earners eat fast food on a given day, 36.4% of middle-income, and 31.7% of lower-income earners.…


