Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voyage Around My Room: lessons on marvelling at the minutiae of our homes in isolation

By William Sutton, Novelist; lecturer and PhD candidate in Creative Writing, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
On house arrest, Xavier de Maistre took a journey around his room where he discovered there was much to wonder at.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Slovak premier visits RSF, encouraged to turn his country into “press freedom model for Europe”
~ LIVE on February 10: A conversation with Jillian C. York on her upcoming book “Silicon Values”
~ Lupin: introducing anglophone audiences to a more socially conscious gentleman thief
~ Why creationism bears all the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory
~ What a squeezed rubber ducky suggests about the lingering effects of vaccine misinformation
~ How some drugs can turn into a cancer-causing chemical in the body
~ These are the students free community college programs help the most
~ Amanda Gorman's poetry shows why spoken word belongs in school
~ Why disputes between Congress and the White House so often end up in court
~ Bringing Mars rocks back to Earth – Perseverance Rover lands on Feb. 18, a lead scientist explains the tech and goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter