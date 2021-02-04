Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars: how scientists prevent Earth's microbes from contaminating other planets

By Thomas Cheney, Lecturer of Space Governance, The Open University
Share this article
There are two planned Mars landings in 2021. First, Nasa’s Perseverance rover is due to land on the planet later this month. Then China’s Tianwen rover will follow in May. Both missions intend to search the planet for signs of life.

But how do we make sure when our landers touch down on the red planet’s surface, nothing unwanted is landing with them? If we aren’t careful, we could be spreading all sorts of life – like in 2019, when a spacecraft


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus protests: why people have been taking to the streets – new data
~ How Mars became the prize for the new space race – and why China is hellbent on winning it
~ Grattan on Friday: Vaccine rollout the ultimate test for Scott Morrison's credentials on 'delivery'
~ LGBT+ history month: forgotten figures who challenged gender expression and identity centuries ago
~ If control measures are stopping flu in its tracks, why aren't they stopping coronavirus?
~ Mars: The Conversation Weekly podcast explores why three missions are about to reach the red planet
~ Cameroon: Nine Killed in Army Attack
~ Angola: Security Forces Kill Protesters in Lunda Norte Province
~ Still No Safeguards to Stop Torture in Afghanistan
~ Mali: New project makes the fight against impunity a priority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter