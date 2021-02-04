Tolerance.ca
Still No Safeguards to Stop Torture in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban prisoners look out a prison door in the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul It has been five years since Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that his government would “not tolerate torture.” If that were so, the latest United Nations report wouldn’t be needed. Instead, the report documents the government’s failure to implement even the most basic safeguards against torture and other ill-treatment in Afghanistan. The Covid-19 pandemic meant the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) suspended its visits to Afghan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


