Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans force wild animals into tight spots, or send them far from home. We calculated just how big the impact is

By Tim Doherty, ARC DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
Graeme Hays, Professor of Marine Science, Deakin University
World-first research finds human disturbances, on average, restrict an animal's movements by 37%, or increases it by 70%. That’s like needing to travel an extra 11 km to get to work each day.


© The Conversation -


