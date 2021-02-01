Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study
By Ana Maria Portugal, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Center of Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Karolinska Institutet
Rachael Bedford, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Bath
Tim J. Smith, Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences, Birkbeck, University of London
Working from home as a parent, a touchscreen device can be a marvellous tool. Pass one to your child, and they’ll be quietly occupied for your Zoom meeting, or for the crunch time as you approach an important deadline. Yet touchscreens can also feel like a tradeoff for parents, who have long feared that screen time may be harmful for their childrens’ development.
Our three-year study following children from the age of one to three-and-a-half measured the link between touchscreen use and toddlers’ attention.…
