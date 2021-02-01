Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study

By Ana Maria Portugal, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Center of Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Karolinska Institutet
Rachael Bedford, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Bath
Tim J. Smith, Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences, Birkbeck, University of London
Working from home as a parent, a touchscreen device can be a marvellous tool. Pass one to your child, and they’ll be quietly occupied for your Zoom meeting, or for the crunch time as you approach an important deadline. Yet touchscreens can also feel like a tradeoff for parents, who have long feared that screen time may be harmful for their childrens’ development.

Our three-year study following children from the age of one to three-and-a-half measured the link between touchscreen use and toddlers’ attention.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


