Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia's COVID-19 internet rollout impresses, but excludes and widens control

By Ray Mwareya
Share this article
Namibia's tech-driven effort to bring more Namibians online during the pandemic seems brilliant. But most of Namibia’s historically marginalized native populations have been excluded.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ USA: RSF appoints Anna K. Nelson as new Executive Director
~ Cyclone Chalane hit Mozambique, leaving much less damage than previous storms
~ In Uganda, COVID-19 rules are ‘perfect instrument for criminalizing dissent’
~ Some kindergartners are more likely to be heavy users of online tech later, according to new research
~ Social media seized the narrative in Uganda's election. Why this was good for democracy
~ Galaxies eject gas when they merge, preventing new stars forming – new research
~ The U.S. Capitol riot shows civil unrest is today's major national security threat
~ They're everywhere: New study finds polyester fibres throughout the Arctic Ocean
~ Five economic effects from the Democratic sweep in Washington
~ Why are more children in school now than during the first lockdown?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter