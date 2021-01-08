Tolerance.ca
A-level and GCSE cancellation: a missed opportunity to rethink assessment

By Mary Richardson, Associate Professor in Educational Assessment, UCL
GCSE and A-level exams in England have been cancelled, opening the door to a repeat of the confusion that marked the award of grades in 2020.

The cancellation of exams in March 2020 in England was followed by the realisation that an algorithm created to moderate the data provided by schools had led to significant reduction in final grades for many thousands of students. This debacle led to a crisis in public…


