By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

A recent poll indicates that a majority of MAGA voters think the election was fixed. I analyze their claims to see if they can stand logical and statistical scrutiny. And this is what I found.

On Election Day, I worked as an exit pollster in a conservative precinct in a bellwether state. Just calling in the results told me that it was not going to be a good day for the Republican Party. Sure enough, the blue, purple and even some traditionally red states all swung to the Democratic Party, a massive backlash against the Trump Administration. So it’s no surprise that self-identified MAGA fans would entertain conspiracy theories about the results. Let’s take them on and see if they hold water.

Gas Prices: A conservative friend posted a meme on social media where a woman notices how the price of gas has recently fallen, and wonders to herself if those prices were kept artificially high to influence the election.

So oil companies abandoned their traditional support of the GOP to go with Democrats in 2026? The evidence says no. In fact, Emily Atkin with Heated documents the $182 million the industry spent to elect Republicans, from Texas to Maine to Michigan, to no avail. 0/1

Illegals Voting? Trump and MAGA supporters claimed that many illegals voted (again). This, of course, undermines their argument that millions had been deported, the border was closed, touted as massive successes, so one of the two must be wrong. In fact, what’s actually wrong are the claims that massive numbers, or even moderate numbers of illegals, ever voted, as Ballotpedia documents. Only 16 were found using the conservative Heritage Foundation data, in a prior study. Moreover, evidence also shows the numbers of illegals on voter rolls were highly inflated, according to PBS. DHS itself admitted this in 2026, according to NPR. 0/2.

Trump Approval Ratings. I have received emails from the Trump Administration that tell me if he was on the ballot, he would have won because 99% of Republicans support him, and a majority of Democrats and Independents do. RealClearPolling shows every poll with higher disapproval ratings for Trump than approval ratings. In fact, the average, with some conservative leaning polls, is still 21.6 percentage points higher in disapproval numbers. Given how Trump exhorted audiences to pretend like he was still on the ballot, the voters clearly responded. 0/3.

Who Managed The Process? Perhaps Democratic officeholders managing the elections flipped the results for their party, or so the conspiracy theory goes. But going into the 2026 election, more than half of the elected Secretaries of State were Republican. And that doesn’t count those who are with the GOP who manage the elections, and don’t face the voters. 0/4.

Perhaps there is some fifth conspiracy theory, like Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping working to fix the elections, just before they shook hands with Trump in China as he called these authoritarian leaders his friends.

But as my results hinted as when voters filled out the exit polls, they weren’t just upset with Trump. They really didn’t like his policies and the direction of the country. While Trump focused heavily on the reflecting pool, the ballroom and the arch, voters were more upset with affordability, foreign wars we were promised to avoid, and a dread that we may become more like those countries Trump has made friends with, and voted accordingly.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on “X” at @johntures2. His first book “Branded” a thriller novel where corporate greed, media manipulation and academic intrigue collide in a deadly game of product placement, has been published by the Huntsville Independent Press (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/branded). His second novel, “Independent Thought,” about a third-party candidacy that brings America to its knees, is also published by HIP (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/independent-thought).

November 24, 2026