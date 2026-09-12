Canada is Our Ally From 9/11, D-Day and Argo, And Is Not Our Enemy

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

Despite a long history of being one of America’s best friends, recent anti-Canadian propaganda has some people in this country shockingly labeling our neighbor to the north as “unfriendly” or even an “enemy.” It’s time we relearn historical facts from our longstanding partnership and our shared economic and security alliances before contemporary politics ruins our friendship.

Our small town in Georgia recently put on the musical “Come From Away,” which covers how many planes heading to America had to divert to a small Canadian airstrip, and the service and compassion the Canadian locals provided their American guests. It was hardly an isolated incident during one of America’s darkest days (24 Canadians died on 9/11/01) as Canadians provided valuable help a lot of times. Even in our red district, the performers put on several extra showings of the musical, as demand to see it exceeded the supply of seats.

But Canada’s incredible aid to America during 9/11 was hardly the only way our friends to the North have teamed up with the United States. We also know that more than 10,000 Canadian troops landed on Juno Beach on June 6, 1944, backed by more than 100 ships, and another 10,000 sailors, along with paratroopers and planes. More than 1,000 suffered casualties and more than 300 perished during D-Day.

From 1979 through 1980, Canadian diplomats risked their lives and security, hiding six members of the U.S. State Department who escaped our U.S. Embassy in Tehran, while Iranian security forces searched for them. This is documented in the movie “Argo,” which correctly deserve the Oscar Award for Best Picture, and is a favorite of our students for the tale of the daring CIA rescue.

I could go on for more columns about our alliance, but at this point, it’s important to see what politics has done to the US-Canadian Alliance. For years, we united our trading economies, first under the FTA and then under NAFTA. Even under our current administration, NAFTA was remade into USMCA or some close variation of NAFTA. Now we hear populist rhetoric about Canada ripping us off or Canada not joining our adventure in the Persian Gulf, adhering to the defensive nature of the alliance designed to aid another in the case of an attack on a member. Renaming geography and sharing cartoonish memes about leaders and hockey have followed.

Thankfully, the CBC clarified their policy on labeling 9/11 as a terror attack to avoid confusion. But if you really want to take on 9/11 skeptics, there are plenty of “truthers” out there who think that the whole thing was faked by our government, Israelis…take your pick. Debate them!

Most Americans respect the reality of the situation. A majority (57%) oppose more tariffs on Canada, with a much small percentage supporting them, as cited in a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Nearly two-thirds oppose renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” as noted in that same Reuters/Ipsos Poll. Back in 2017, nearly 60% of Americans recognized Canada as an ally, or a friend (35%) in a YouGov poll. But now, 19 percent claim Canada is “unfriendly,” with three percent seeing Canada as “an enemy (3%)” in a new YouGov poll. But most see Canada as a friend or ally and also oppose renaming Lake Ontario or slapping Canada with new tariffs.

Hopefully Americans will consider the long and critical partnership we have with Canada, and not be swayed by tweets, bots, memes and other online propaganda designed to fracture the NATO alliance to benefit a certain Eastern European dictator looking to bring back the USSR. The best thing we can do to frustrate him is to keep that connection strong and not make the counterproductive demand that the country submit as a vassal state.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on “X” at @johntures2. His first book “Branded” a thriller novel where corporate greed, media manipulation and academic intrigue collide in a deadly game of product placement, has been published by the Huntsville Independent Press (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/branded). His second novel, “Independent Thought,” about a third-party candidacy that brings America to its knees, is published by HIP (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/independent-thought).

Sept. 12, 2026