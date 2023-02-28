Tolerance.ca
Victor Teboul's Column

Josh Freed Rides again. Letter to Josh Freed, Gazette Columist

Ph.D., Université de Montréal, Editor, Tolerance.ca®
You are always picking on Quebec’s language laws because you know little or no French. Have you ever written to your readers about a French film or a French book that you liked ? I remember how you praised Michael Applebaum’s command of the French language when he was serving as our Inter Mayor, while everybody laughed at his broken street French.

I wonder if you would still be as obsessed with our French language law if you knew what it’s like being a Francophone and having to receive treatment from professionals in our Montreal West end Health Services who barely speak French and are incapable to clearly explain in a comprehensible French what your health condition is.

Febr. 28, 2023


