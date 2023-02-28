Josh Freed Rides again. Letter to Josh Freed, Gazette Columist

You are always picking on Quebec’s language laws because you know little or no French. Have you ever written to your readers about a French film or a French book that you liked ? I remember how you praised Michael Applebaum’s command of the French language when he was serving as our Inter Mayor, while everybody laughed at his broken street French.

I wonder if you would still be as obsessed with our French language law if you knew what it’s like being a Francophone and having to receive treatment from professionals in our Montreal West end Health Services who barely speak French and are incapable to clearly explain in a comprehensible French what your health condition is.

Febr. 28, 2023