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Human Rights Observatory

Can the Israeli military be trusted to investigate itself? Evidence shows genuine accountability is rare

By Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
Critics say internal IDF investigations are too slow and biased, and the bar to holding soldiers accountable is far too high.The Conversation


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