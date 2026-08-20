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Grattan on Friday: why a byelection in Western Australia has turned into a national test for One Nation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A state-level byelection is rarely of interest to anyone outside the electorate in question. But the poll in Secret Harbour will test Pauline Hanson’s party.The Conversation


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