Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The discursive function of gendered online hate speech in Kosovo

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
The most common form of sexism was the systematic delegitimization of women in public life. Two-thirds of all sexist comments sought to undermine women’s participation in politics, media, or public debate.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The first wave of bird flu is the worst: what Australia can learn from overseas
~ West Bank: Israel-Backed Settler Violence Drives Displacement
~ Mali: Russia’s ‘Africa Corps’ Massacres Villagers
~ Ulez linked with better lung growth in children, research finds
~ Were Denisovans tall compared to other ancient humans? We should be sceptical
~ Extreme drought is changing Britain’s wildlife – and some effects won’t be seen until next year
~ Argentina: Unchecked deployment of AI-driven surveillance reinforces a techno-authoritarian infrastructure of social control
~ There’s a better way to cool data centres that cuts their huge thirst for water
~ What if our cities were designed for wildlife as well as people?
~ The UK will add folic acid to flour – but supplements remain vital before pregnancy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter