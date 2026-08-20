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The first wave of bird flu is the worst: what Australia can learn from overseas

By Bethany J Hoye, Lecturer in Animal Ecology, University of Wollongong
The rest of the world has already had to grapple with bird flu – and there are lessons for Australia.The Conversation


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