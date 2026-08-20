Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Israel-Backed Settler Violence Drives Displacement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Palestinian uses a flashlight on a nearby hill while taking part in a night watch with other volunteers to deter settler attacks on the West Bank village of Sinjil, July 16, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Leo Correa Escalating Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have fully or partially displaced 107 communities since January 2023 alongside unprecedented settlement expansion.Settlers responsible for attacks operate with the financial, material, and legal backing of the Israeli state. Attacks by armed settlers often occur alongside Israeli army units or…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The discursive function of gendered online hate speech in Kosovo
~ The first wave of bird flu is the worst: what Australia can learn from overseas
~ Mali: Russia’s ‘Africa Corps’ Massacres Villagers
~ Ulez linked with better lung growth in children, research finds
~ Were Denisovans tall compared to other ancient humans? We should be sceptical
~ Extreme drought is changing Britain’s wildlife – and some effects won’t be seen until next year
~ Argentina: Unchecked deployment of AI-driven surveillance reinforces a techno-authoritarian infrastructure of social control
~ There’s a better way to cool data centres that cuts their huge thirst for water
~ What if our cities were designed for wildlife as well as people?
~ The UK will add folic acid to flour – but supplements remain vital before pregnancy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter