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Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Russia’s ‘Africa Corps’ Massacres Villagers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Malian and Russian flags fly side-by-side in Bamako, Mali, September 22, 2020. © 2020 H DIAKITE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Nairobi) – Russian government-controlled Africa Corps’ forces summarily killed nine civilians, including four children, and beat dozens of others in central Mali in early July 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. Africa Corps’ fighters also looted and burned at least eight homes, while presumably looking for people with ties to Islamist armed groups.On July 10 at about 5 a.m., more than 100 Africa Corps’ fighters, accompanied by several Malian…


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