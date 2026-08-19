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AI bias isn’t just an error in the algorithm. It’s a chain of human decisions

By Muneera Bano, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Didar Zowghi, Professor, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Technical fixes to AI systems aren’t enough. What’s needed is an overhaul of AI eco-systems to ensure they’re more inclusive.The Conversation


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